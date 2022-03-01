news, latest-news,

When you haven't played in a high level competition for almost three years, it's difficult to know how costly a 10-minute snooze can be. Camden Haven Redbacks found out first-hand at Coffs Harbour on Saturday when they paid the price for some sloppy errors in a 6-1 defeat to Coastal Premier League powerhouse Coffs City United. Played in driving rain which forced the fixture to shift to the synthetic pitch at C.Ex Stadium, the Lions scored three goals either side of halftime to roar into the fourth round of the Australia Cup (formerly the FFA Cup). Redbacks captain Riley Papas knew his side faced an uphill task before a ball was kicked, but they didn't help their own cause through numerous mistakes at the back. "We went into the game knowing it was never going to be easy," he said. "Coffs City are arguably the strongest team in the region both in North Coast Football and Football Mid North Coast competitions. They're well-drilled and have got quality players right across the park." The match provided another example of where the Redbacks need to improve before they consider joining the CPL in coming years. "Those errors and mistakes that we make in our current division and league we're never punished for," he said. "We have had that ability to switch off for five or 10 minutes and it never costs us. We haven't played at that competitive level for three years where if you switch off for five minutes, two goals end up in the back of the net. "We've gotten away with that." Harley Hine provided a rare highlight for the Redbacks when he latched onto a Papas long ball early in the second half to close the deficit to 3-1. But errors crept in again and the Lions didn't take long to restore their lead only minutes later. They then scored a further two more before full-time. "We had a couple of chances, then fluffed our lines and some errors again cost us. When you have sloppy passes and sloppy touches, a team like Coffs will punish you as soon as you make a mistake," Papas said. "It happened last year against Boambee where we had a spell of five minutes where we had a nap and they put three or four on us. It's only something you can rectify when you're in that competitive environment." The Redbacks have a trial match against Wallsend scheduled for March 12 before further pre-season fixtures against Taree Wildcats, Port Saints and Lake Cathie. The men's northern league competition will start in mid-April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/6619f376-ab67-44c2-9942-fec9b8795d77.jpg/r0_77_2033_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg