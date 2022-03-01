Logic is lacking

The community in our LGA may as well go back to having an administrator instead of an elected council. When you've got a voting block that sticks together, apparently most of the time, no matter what the facts, our democratic system is virtually tossed out the window (Ordinary Council Meeting 16/02). It's also interesting that these same councillors all presented as independent in the last council election. With the issue of Lake Cathie water problems, no one can assure everyone that a permanent opening to the ocean is the solve-all to the problem. A proper scientific study by experts and a science-based plan, including costs, is the only realistic approach to making any improvements. We need all councillors thinking and voting independently. S.E Cartwright Port Macquarie

