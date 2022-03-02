newsletters, editors-pick-list, support local, Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce, Alex Glen-Holmes, 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards, Jon Dee

Supporting local businesses delivers many benefits, the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce president says. Alex Glen-Holmes encourages both businesses and residents to support local. "If you look after businesses, it comes back and helps in all different aspects," she said. The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce is looking ahead with a recent strategic planning meeting identifying four pillars of focus. They are connections, business support, leadership and membership. That includes helping businesses grow, engage and communicate, connecting businesses to other businesses and services, and the advocacy the chamber can offer with tiers of government. Mrs Glen-Holmes hopes the March 2022 federal budget will feature ongoing support for businesses and a focus on education, skilled labour and infrastructure. She would also like to see a spotlight during the federal election campaign on initiatives to tackle housing affordability. Mrs Glen-Holmes said there was no need for businesses to put on the brakes with a federal election ahead. "Regardless of who is in power, nothing is going to change overnight," she said. "We have to continue to live life, especially as we are just getting business going and off the ground again after the last two years." Mrs Glen-Holmes said support, fear of the unknown and staffing were the major issues facing businesses. She said COVID-related government support had been wonderful to help get businesses through the pandemic. However, Mrs Glen-Holmes said, there were fears workers' compensation premiums could increase as a result of workplace COVID-related claims and there was fear associated with the cost of doing business amid prices rises. "There are so many uncertainties with COVID," she said. Businesses have grappled with disruptions in the supply chain and COVID-related staff shortages. Mrs Glen-Holmes encourages businesses to seek support. "Feel free to reach out and we can advise what services are available," she said. Mrs Glen-Holmes said staffing was also affected due to housing affordability and availability. She said: "When you can get staff here, where are they going to live? "People want to come to the area for work and employers want to get them here but it's a matter of finding somewhere for them to live which is available and affordable." The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce is looking forward the 2021 Coastline Credit Union Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards gala dinner on May 13. The gala dinner has been postponed three times due to COVID. Small Business Month will be celebrated with a boardroom lunch on March 30, presented by the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce and Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association, featuring business advocate and philanthropist Jon Dee as the guest speaker. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/4d9ea16c-276b-47ae-91e7-440fbcc17ed6.jpg/r36_446_3790_2567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg