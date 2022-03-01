news, latest-news,

St Peter's Primary School has welcomed back its families on the school grounds after COVID restrictions eased across the state on Monday, February 28. The school's principal Geoff Leary said they received news that families were allowed back into schools on Friday, February 25. Mr Leary thanked families for their patience, support and goodwill over the past two years. "We look forward to the continued family-school partnership in a more face-to-face way," he said. The school's Parents and Friends president Rebecca Eakin said the past two years had been challenging for students and families. "We've all learnt to adapt to ever-changing rules and regulations, and be resilient and positive, especially when things the children look forward to having been suddenly cancelled," she said. "I've missed being involved with volunteering in the school and the day-to-day chat with the teachers and other parents. "It's this type of community we've all missed over the past two years." From March 7 mask requirements will be lifted for primary school and early childhood education educators. The NSW Government's Before and After School Care vouchers are also live for parents and carers of children enrolled in a NSW primary school. The $500 vouchers are available now to use at participating providers to assist families with access to BASC services by covering a parent gap fee component of their session fees. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the vouchers were a great opportunity for families to access a BASC service in their local school community. "Every family with children at a NSW primary school is eligible for one voucher per child, which will provide each child with approximately 60 sessions of free BASC," Ms Mitchell said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/3f62c9dc-e2a9-4fb1-9db7-50158c59d76f.jpg/r0_530_4032_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg