Port Macquarie resident John Crisp, 60, is a recovering alcoholic who suffers from a heart disease. Now sober for over 20 years, he took up walking to keep healthy and wondered if there were other men in a similar situation he could talk to. "I suffered my first heart attack at 37, and five years ago I had another heart attack," he said. "I just wanted to form a group where we can check in on each other, see how everyone is traveling and have those conversations while we're walking." The Man Walk is a men's health support group in Port Macquarie that motivates men to take part in a weekly walk, and talk about what might be on their minds in a relaxed setting. John formed the group to support local men with health issues and create a casual setting for men to check in with each other and have a conversation. The group meets at the Breakwall HQ at 9am every Saturday to have a coffee and discuss where they want to walk to that day. "I think it's great that it allows men to meet up and have the opportunity to have a yarn and check in with each other." "So far, it has been so good for my own health to get that exercise in and to have a chat along the way," he said. If you, or someone you know is interested in joining the group, come along to the Breakwall HQ at 9am on Saturday to meet the men, have a walk and join in on a talk.

