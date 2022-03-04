comment, Mayor Peta Pinson, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Clean Up Australia Day, March 6, Revive Lake Cathie, OzFish Hastings

This Sunday, March 6, is Clean Up Australia Day and I encourage the community to participate in the various organised activities across our beautiful region. I will be joining councillors, businesses, local organisations and residents, to take part in the clean-up efforts being organised by Revive Lake Cathie, between 8am and noon. Joining with The OzFish Hastings/Lake Cathie Chapter, volunteers will combine their collective efforts to clean up various designated areas around the Lake Cathie Village including waterways, vacant land and reserves. Individuals can sign up to take part with a gold coin donation for a family or adult individuals. Any children under-16 must be accompanied by a guardian or parent and have a signed permission slip. This will cover any issues that arise on the day and assist in administration costs. By coming together to clean up our front and back yards, it shows respect to our beautiful environment, fosters goodwill within the community and makes our towns and villages more inviting to visitors. Not only does it help to beautify our region, but it also helps to protect wildlife from disease and injury and prolongs the health of their natural habitats. For more information or to sign up, please email president@revivelakecathie.com.au. Other clean-up events in our are can be found at: https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up.

