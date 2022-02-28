newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen is calling for the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill to be debated and passed by NSW's Upper House as a matter of urgency. "It's down to the wire now," she said. "It's certainly not a forgone conclusion that it's going to pass the Upper House, but it should be." Ms Cohen was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015 and has been rallying ever since to gain the freedom to choose how her life ends. An Upper House inquiry into the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021 released its final report on February 23 and as a result, it was recommended the Legislative Council proceed to consider the bill. The bill is set to be debated by the Upper House in March. NSW will be the last state in Australia to legalise assisted dying, if the bill passes the Upper House. Ms Cohen said NSW lawmakers have been dragging the chain. "I'm worried for myself, other people throughout the state and their families," she said. "Each day that NSW Parliament delays a decision on this bill just creates more suffering. "Cancer doesn't hang around waiting for NSW Parliament to pass a bill." Ms Cohen is determined to access an assisted death overseas, if her health deteriorates and her quality of life significantly declines. She has been approved for an assisted death in Basel, Switzerland if NSW does not make the act legal in time for her to access it at home. Since July, 2021 Ms Cohen's cancer has progressed and she's undergone radiation treatment. "The illness is progressing but unfortunately NSW law makers haven't progressed on this issue," she said. If the bill does become law it will take another 18 months for it to be enacted. The last time the bill was raised in 2017, it failed to get through the Upper House by just one vote. Dying with Dignity NSW is calling on the Legislative Council to ensure there is enough time to debate the bill in full during March. "There are terminally ill people in NSW right now who don't want to endure a prolonged and painful death," Dying with Dignity vice president Shayne Higson said. "Every day that Parliament delays the passage of this reform - more terminally ill people will be forced to endure needless suffering at the end of their lives." Ms Higson says it's critical that NSW Parliament make debating the bill a top priority. "There are no sitting weeks in April, and no one wants this bill dragging on for months," she said. "Last year we saw the leaders of both major parties come together to ensure the bill was given appropriate time in the Lower House. We want to see the same kind of leadership this year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/cb348402-d58a-4ab7-8de9-127cc32e682c.jpg/r0_326_4608_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg