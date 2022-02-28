newsletters, editors-pick-list, floods, Hastings River, Camden Haven River, 2022, SES, Michael Ward

The area looks set to escape the severe weather hitting the state's north but the NSW SES advises residents not to be complacent. The SES continues to monitor river levels. NSW Port Macquarie SES unit commander Michael Ward said they were expecting more of the same and were not anticipating any riverine flooding issues here at this stage. That is subject to rainfall levels. Rain is predicted to gradually ease later this evening [February 28] for parts of the Mid North Coast as the low moves a little further south. Further rain and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday across the northern NSW coast. There is a hazardous surf warning for the Macquarie Coast. Along the southern half of the NSW coast, riverine flooding may also develop with heavy rain forecast on Wednesday [March 2] as a low moves towards the central NSW coast. The SES has daily updates with the Bureau of Meteorology. Mr Ward said renewed river rises were not anticipated here at this stage. "We have got higher tides this week than last week, but at this stage, the information is it is more of the same," he said. But Mr Ward warned the community not to be complacent with the catchments already saturated. Residents are advised to prepare their properties with tasks such as cleaning house gutters, downpipes and drains, trimming trees and branches, securing loose items around the yard and having an emergency plan in place. The NSW SES reminds people to never walk, ride or drive through floodwater. Residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website and BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services. The NSW SES deputy local commander for the Port Macquarie-Hastings, Yasmine Gibbs, said SES members were keeping an eye on the rainfall and the river systems in the Hastings and Camden Haven. It comes as northern NSW and south-east Queensland have been lashed by intense rain and floods. Port Macquarie SES Unit has been called out in the past week to localised flooding, leaking roofs and fallen trees. Wauchope SES Unit was called to a flood rescue in Hollisdale on Thursday night [February 24] where a vehicle had been washed off a causeway. Crews responded and on arrival observed a person being assisted to safety by officers from the Mid North Coast Police District. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

