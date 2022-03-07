comment, Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, Stay NSW voucher, Service NSW, accommodation, Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill

Local residents are now able to apply for a $50 accommodation voucher as part of the NSW government's $250 million Stay NSW program. This is a win-win for the local community - the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while encouraging residents to explore our great state. The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked, so people can enjoy a staycation sooner. Applying is fast and simple via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. Apply as soon as you can so you can check-in somewhere special and check-out somewhere new. There are more than 1200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the state but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the easy-to-use business finder. For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill update As a co-sponsor of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill I want to thank those from across the Port Macquarie electorate for your support for this much needed reform. As you all know we have passed the first hurdle of getting the Bill through the Legislative Assembly, and the Bill now moves to the Legislative Council for debate. The Hon. Adam Searle has carriage of the Bill in the Legislative Council and introduced it on Wednesday. I am hopeful the debate will occur as efficiently and respectfully as it did in the Legislative Assembly. Once again I am asking those who support this important reform to add their name to the parliamentary petition at: https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lc/pages/epetition-details.aspx?q=GJ4dfvM5HMkcInxR8OeCrw noting there is also a petition opposing the Bill.

