One of Australia's largest short film festivals is excited to be returning on its national tour to Majestic Cinemas in Port Macquarie showcasing the best of international shorts and the best of Australian shorts programme highlights. Celebrating 31 years in 2022, Flickerfest remains Australia's leading Academy Qualifying and BAFTA recognised short film festival, ensuring that the event continues to present a-list short film programmes recognised among the best in the world with films hand-picked from the festival's record 3200 entries. The short films featured are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Port Macquarie Flickerfest audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world today. Best of International Shorts will be heading to Port Macquarie on Friday, March 11, at 7pm. Highlights include the delightful New Zealand comedy Space Invader that tells the tale of young Max, who loves three things - hanging out with his dad (who's his best mate), baked beans and Star Wars, now all under threat when dads new girlfriend comes on the scene and the delightful and heart warming UK film Roy where a reclusive widower Roy passes his days cold calling strangers until a chance meeting with a young woman Cara, sees an unlikely friendship forged. Starring BAFTA winner David Bradley (Broadchurch, Harry Potter) and Oscar winner Rachel Shenton (The Silent Child, Hollyoaks). Once again the Australian programme shines a spotlight on the incredible short film talent that exists in our emerging Australian industry. Screening on Saturday, March 12, at 7pm, highlights include the quirky black space comedy The Home Team starring comedy legend Paul McDermott and acclaimed actress Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom) and the fun neighbourly drama Stonefish written by and starring accomplished young Australian Actor, George Pullar and directed by acclaimed actress and first time director Megan Smart, known for her most recent roles in mini series Wakefield (2021) and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021). The moving and intimate sibling drama You Me Before And After starring Yael Stone (Orange Is The New Black) and Emily Barclay (Mr In Between, Glitch, Baby Teeth) also shines on the big screen in this exceptional programme alongside the film which took home both the Academy Qualifying Panasonic LUMIX Award for Best Australian Short film and the AVID award for Best Original Music at #flickerfest2022, the stunning Giants from director Eddy Bell. Tickets can be purchased for Flickerfest Port Macquarie here: https://flickerfest.com.au/tour/portmacquarie-nsw/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b85732b5-6c40-4a97-87b8-4b2673bb6861.jpg/r2_0_1912_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg