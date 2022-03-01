news, latest-news,

Port United Football Club president Peter Moore believes there is merit in the new Coastal League One Women competition scheduled to start this season. Round one of the competition will start on April 2 where the top women's teams from around the Mid North Coast will play against each other in a similar format to the Coastal Premier League Men. "Our club has always liked to field a side at the best level there is to give our players something to aspire to," Moore said. "I'd be really hoping we're able to get a side up and running and we probably will, but there's a lot more water to come under the bridge (before kick-off)." United fielded two ladies sides last year - in the women's northern league A and B divisions - and Moore is confident their top side will have the players to compete at a higher level. "I think any sort of level of football that gives the local people an opportunity to play at the best level they can - being in the country and out of major cities - it's good," he said. "As long as there's enough numbers (of girls who are interested) because you can't have a competition with only two teams in it." Moore was unsure whether there was enough time for teams to nominate for the 2022 season to proceed as scheduled, but he was pleased to see there was an attempt to get it off the ground. "Sometimes it's easier to sit back and do nothing rather than take on the challenge," he said. "I'd much rather see FMNC try something and potentially fail, than not try anything at all." It is expected that six or eight teams will join the competition and play 20 or more rounds between the start of April and the end of August before the finals start in September. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/2cc702fa-cf56-4753-b31c-a954d223033f.jpg/r0_22_1041_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg