The National Storage Ironman Australia team have announced that the popular Ironkids event will be returning to Camden Haven on Sunday, April 24. Ironkids provides an opportunity for children between the ages of seven and 13 to be a part of the 35th anniversary of Ironman Australia. Ironkids will take place a week before Ironman Australia, with the kids triathlon kicking off festivities for the 2022 event. Carl Smith, The Ironman Group Oceania Regional Director, said that the team was looking forward to bringing back Ironkids after a number of years. "Ironkids is always an incredibly popular event and we love seeing the next generation of Ironman athletes getting a taste of triathlon and having fun at the same time," he said. "We're thrilled that we'll be able to hold this year's Ironkids in Camden Haven and can't wait to see hundreds of kids from the region taking part. "Ironman Australia is an event for the entire community, not only is it a celebration of those achieving their goals on race day but it also promotes the region and brings a significant economic boost. "With Ironkids taking place a week prior to Ironman Australia we hope to see lots of families getting out and enjoying themselves on the day." Mayor Peta Pinson has welcomed the return of Ironkids. "It is wonderful to see the Ironkids event return to the Camden Haven for the first time in seven years," she said. "This is a fantastic event that showcases the beauty and brilliance of the Camden Haven as a healthy, vibrant and active community. "The area has grown so much since the last running of the Camden Haven Ironkids in 2015, and we are set to see a whole new group of excited kids and parents participate for the very first time. "Thank you to all the volunteers, particularly the Camden Haven Surf Slub. The running of Ironkids would not be possible without their support." Rod Bucton, President of the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber is excited to have Ironkids back. "The Camden Haven Chamber is very excited to see the return of the Ironkids to Laurieton as part of the Ironman Australia series of events in 2022," he said. "Ironman has worked closely with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, the Camden Haven Chamber, Laurieton United Services Club and Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club to ensure a wonderful event is brought back to Camden Haven and is on offer for all on Sunday 24th April 2022." "My daughters competed in the last Camden Haven based Ironkids event in 2015 and still talk about how much fun they had out there giving a triathlon a go." Ironkids will be held at Bruce Porter Reserve and car park behind Laurieton United Services Club between 7am and 11am on Sunday April 24 2022. With the swim held in Laurieton Pool. For those in the Family Wave or aged between seven and 11 years the event will consist of a 60m swim, 1.6km ride and 1km run, while participants aged between 12 and 13 will take on a 120m swim, 3.2km ride and 2km run. Registration information can be found at www.ironman.com/im-australia-register Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

