The Port Macquarie region should consider itself lucky that a decision about future NSW State Cup touch football event locations won't be made for several months. If it had to be made in the last week, the Hastings could well have said goodbye to a three-decade partnership with the New South Wales Touch Association. Torrential rain forced the cancellation of the February 25-27 tournament before a ball had even been passed. But NSWTA general manager Dean Russell said any announcements about the NSW State Cup (senior and junior) tournaments from 2023 onwards will be made without emotion attached to them. "Any time you start making decisions and statements surrounded by emotion they're often the wrong ones," Mr Russell said. "We just need to let this wash over and then get in a room with all the parties involved and have some open and frank discussions." On the surface, there would have to be doubts about Port Macquarie's hosting rights beyond the current tender. The Junior State Cup northern conference has only seen one day of action in two successive years due to waterlogged fields and pressure is now mounting on the NSWTA to take action. Their members are growing increasingly angry and frustrated following their last three trips to Port Macquarie. They want it moved. A full tournament hasn't been completed for three years after matches had to be taken out of the 2019 event on finals day. "It's not great from our point of view, but we will continue the conversations that have already been had between all the parties around the infrastructure that's needed for our events," Mr Russell said. Worryingly, there was a growing sense among the touch football community around the state that Port Macquarie had become complacent. While the NSWTA boss didn't share those sentiments, he understood where they came from. "I would attest to the fact that within our community there is starting to be a feeling of (Port Macquarie becoming complacent)," he said. "I wouldn't say it's widespread, but there is starting to be a feeling." Parts of the Hastings community, however, understand the importance of keeping the State Cup where it's been for the last 30-plus years. "I was stopped by at least half a dozen people who I don't know from a bar of soap, who were saying 'what can we do because we don't want to lose the event'," Mr Russell said. "Everyone gets that it is of great value to the community; we've just got to sort the problems out." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, St Agnes Parish and the NSWTA have some important future discussions to hold. They won't have to wait long with the Senior NSW State Cup barely four weeks away. If that's also washed out, the decision might be an easy one. "I'd be lying to you if I said I'm not concerned and worried right now (about the Senior State Cup proceeding)," Mr Russell said.

