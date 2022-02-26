Plenty of positives around Endorphins at Port

news, latest-news,

With a thrilling victory under her belt last start and the ability to handle rain affected ground, Endorphins has strong credentials in the Trackside Photography Class 3 Handicap at Port Macquarie on Monday. After resuming from a spell, the daughter of Sebring was narrowly defeated by Fantasy Eagle at the circuit a month ago before attacking a Benchmark 58 Handicap at Tamworth last start. In an exhilarating finish, Endorphins was able to storm down the outside section of the track to claim Full Press in the shadows of the post and score a decisive win. The brown mare should appreciate the increased distance of this assignment and a record of two victories and three placings on soft and heavy ground should provide further confidence around her chances in the event. It is also significant that Kris Lees has engaged the services of Dylan Gibbons with the leading apprentice already enjoying a positive relationship on Endorphins following victory at Scone last September. Ultimate Man should provide the stiffest opposition following a narrow victory over Terrius at Grafton two starts ago with keen judges willing to forgive the Greg Howells trained gelding after a last start ninth behind Ambridge at the same circuit. Others with strong credentials include Bob who was narrowly defeated by Millennium Jewel at his recent run at Taree while Lincoln Park and Onehero possess sound claims. Pressita was responsible for a gallant second behind Ghost Hunter in the Ron Martin Maiden at Walcha two starts ago and the Neil Godbolt trained mare should be rewarded for consistency with victory in the second event. The daughter of Press Statement put the writing on the wall with a placing behind Prince of Trust at Taree a fortnight ago and can handle soft track conditions, which could prove decisive. Other good investments on the program centre around the chances of Rockbarton Roman in the Maiden Plate with the Rubick gelding responsible for a great second behind Kamikaze Kid after a five-month break while Imprinted has strong credentials in race five. There are numerous chances in the Mark Prior Farewell Benchmark 66 Handicap with Millennium Jewel looking for a hattrick of victories at north coast circuits despite facing stiff opposition for Monday's assignment. Fantasy Eagle is looking to extend the positive strike rate enjoyed by followers of the Allan Denham stable with the son of Zacinto currently unbeaten in three appearances at Port while Kapsali is racing with immense success and deserves consideration. The event is named in honour of Mark Prior, who is leaving the organisation after many years in the position of Racing Manager for the club. Mark has been a hardworking and diligent worker who has always strived to present the circuit in the best possible condition and all at Port wish him the absolute best for the future. The course proper is handling the inclement weather conditions currently affecting the north coast well with officials monitoring the skies in the days leading up to the fixture.

