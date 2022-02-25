Newly-elected council makes some big decisions

In what appears to be an inauspicious start for the newly elected council, we see as one of the first acts the abolition of a number of community inputs with expertise in economic and other fields that one would think could only assist a council concerned in engaging with and profiting from the expertise that exists in our local area. Also apparent seems to a largely dismissive attitude of a number of councillors in engaging with the challenges of the changing climate. This would appear to be counter-productive for a tier of government with responsibilities in areas such as zoning, local infrastructure planning and recovery following natural disasters. The Mayor states (Port News Feb 17) a vision of the council moving in a 'new direction' and we can only wait to see where that leads us. The signs so far are not encouraging. Neale Mulligan Lake Innes
Neale Mulligan
Lake Innes
