Government has left us in tatters

Raymond McDonald's views (Opinion 18/2) are highly misinformed and show a poor grasp of our current political state. Nine years of Coalition Government have left almost everything in tatters, from aged care, veteran's affairs, child-care subsidies, wages growth and job security to NBN in rural areas, and a trillion-dollar debt. A sham policy on climate change, a $1.2 billion compensation for the robo-debt fiasco, party members crossing the floor, constant scandals, proven lies, failure to develop a national ICAC policy with teeth, millions of dollars-worth of pork barrelling and a $4 billion untouched emergency response fund. Morrison is a leader out of his depth, condemned internationally for lying, stumbling from one crisis to another, unable to control his party and unable to relate to the plights of we every-day people, how could any government be worse? A reminder that Labor 'spending' over the last century got us out of the major effects of the GFC, brought us Medicare, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, NDIS, a national aged pension, child endowment, widow's pension, unemployment benefits and more. Mr McDonald's inference that Labor is a step away from Chinese communism is too ludicrous to bother a response. Sue Baker Dunbogan

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/981ae5c9-7748-408d-945d-0880c906d9c2.jpg/r1_0_320_180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg