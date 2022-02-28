newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings' young budding photographers are being called on to submit their work for a local competition. Canvas Momentz is running the competition for year 10 to 12 students in the hopes to inspire a new generation of local snappers. Photographer at Canvas Momentz Rich Shaw said the aim is to help hone the skills of young photographers. "We want to help foster and develop younger photographers in our region and see what they have to offer through their work," he said. "There are a number of great photographers in our area and it will be great to see the talent our younger photographers are already exhibiting." The competition is free to enter, with each photographer able to submit five entries. "The theme for the photographs is My Community. We want the images to show what community means to the photographer. And that could mean photos of people, landscapes or animals. The theme is very broad," Mr Shaw said. "All of the submitted files will be sent to the two judges, John Armytage and Sheila Wallace, and they will mark based on a certain criteria." There are also some prizes up for grabs. First prize will receive their photo professionally printed and framed, a one-on-one location sunrise photography tutorial with John Armytage Photography and the photo featured on Canvas Momentz Facebook and Instagram pages. The best photo from each year level winners will receive their photo professionally printed and all entrants will receive a voucher for 10 per cent off a professional photo print at Canvas Momentz. "We want to see how young people view our region and this is a good opportunity for them to have a voice and be artistic," Mr Shaw said. Entries are now open and will close at midnight (Eastern Standard Daylight Time) on April 1, 2022. To find out more about the competition or to enter, visit Canvas Momentz website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/fc955894-9199-42ec-9857-943bdd0da4e3.jpg/r0_0_1274_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg