Port Surf Club victory Amassing a total of 143 points, Port Macquarie Surf Club had a clear cut victory in the overall point score at the Mid-North Coast championship surf carnival held at Flynns Beach, on Sunday afternoon. The carnival was held in perfect weather conditions with small surf following the recent weeks of cyclonic conditions. Only half of the beach was used due to the recent weather which washed away tons of sand and exposed a gravel bed. Port Macquarie's points came from a superb all-round performance with wins in beach craft and swimming events. Apart from the outright wins, placings were also gained in all contested events. Port cadet Paul Hicks, when lying in fourth place in the cadet surf race, caught a good swell to come through and take out the event. Miss Australia in Port Miss Australia 1972, Queensland's Gay Walker, received a warm welcome in Port Macquarie on Monday, to launch the Spastic Council's annual appeal. Accompanied by her chaperone and driver, she was welcomed to a civic reception at the Council Chambers by the mayor and mayoress, Ald C.C. and Mrs.Adams; also aldermen's wives and members of the Spastic Council's Port Macquarie branch. The mayor, resplendent in mayoral robes of red and gold, was a perfect foil for the fair beauty of Miss Walker, who wore a modest mini-length frock with red, white and blue stripes. Miss Walker asked Port Macquarie to continue supporting the Miss Australia contest. Not as a beauty contest for it was not that. It was through the Miss Australia quest, she said, that money was raised to help spastic children. Following the civic reception, Miss Australia and party were taken on a quick tour of the beauty spots and surrounds. Port High Speech Day The Ritz Theatre was packed on Friday last for the annual Port Macquarie High School speech day. Dr N.E. McLaren, president of the P&C Association, chaired the function, which was the first for the new headmaster, Mr Milne. The district Inspector for schools, Mr D. Gregory, was also in attendance. Dr McLaren welcomed the new teachers to the school, and he spoke of his meeting with Bruce Cowan, MLA during the year, in the hope the high school would soon receive an assembly hall. Ald Norm Matesich said an amenities block would be constructed on Macquarie Park in the near future to assist the school when conducting sports there. Stan Condon, who retired as headmaster last year, was heartily applauded as he went forward to present the honour certificates.

