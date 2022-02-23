news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie's three-decade long involvement with the NSW State Cup touch football event appears under significant threat following the decision to cancel the 2022 NSW Junior State Cup northern conference. It comes after the 2021 northern conference had to be cancelled after just one day of action while the 2021 Senior State Cup had to be postponed from December to March due to wet weather. The Tuffins Lane precinct just simply can't cope with such large amounts of water after the region suffered a 56-millimetre drenching on February 22. NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell and his staff then conducted an inspection of the playing fields. With another 40-50mm of rain forecast to fall over the next 48 hours, six fields were already deemed unplayable when inspections were carried out. Many more were likely to be taken out of action soon after the competition commenced. "The NSWTA will now consider their venue options moving forward for the 2023 event," Mr Russell said in a statement. "We are more than aware that this decision will cause disappointment, frustration, and some anger. Please understand that the decision is not taken lightly or without consideration of all alternatives. "It has been taken at the earliest opportunity post the weather event which struck the area yesterday. Note also that your disappointment is shared by staff and the Board. "These decisions are difficult, not taken lightly, and done so in considering all information available at the time. It leaves us, as it no doubt leaves you with a very hollow feeling." The Junior State Cup tender is again up for grabs following the 2023 event in Port Macquarie, as well as the Senior State Cup after this year's event. There are a number of northern venues circling. In light of the announcement on February 23, Tamworth would now appear to be firming as a favourite to pinch the event from under the Hastings' nose. "It's a sought after event," Mr Russell said last week. "Any time you bring that amount of people into a town or an area with an economic impact in excess of $3 million ... councils realise the value of the event. "They're not the only venues that are in the picture. There are other venues around the state who have expressed an interest and have been asking questions about what they need to do for when the tender comes up next." A full refund of the event registration will be provided to all registered participants and the NSWTA will be in contact with affiliates as to how this will occur.

