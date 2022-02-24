newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port City Florist owner Kate Crisp says record-high petrol prices are forcing businesses and motorists to consider switching to electric vehicles. "The way we're all going to have to deal with it is by switching to electric," she said. The National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA) is reporting prices across most Australian cities and towns have recently hit record highs. Since December, the average price of regular unleaded in Port Macquarie has jumped more than 15 cents to 176.6. Ms Crisp's business sources fresh flowers from Sydney, while artificial products are imported from overseas. She said the cost of freight from overseas has increased by about 30 per cent. Local deliveries have also had a price hike. "Deliveries have also gone up by about 20 to 30 per cent," Ms Crisp said. "Couriers used to charge $10 but now they are charging $15." NRMA spokesperson Bridget Ahern said Port Macquarie has fared well compared with other locations across the state. "Sydney's current average is 189.1, while Maitland recently recorded and average of 187 and Newcastle wasn't far behind at 180," she said. Ms Ahern said the high prices are largely due to global factors. "Many nations are coming out of long lockdowns and the demand for fuel has increased," she said. "Unfortunately oil producing nations have not increased supply to meet demand, causing global oil prices to hit seven year highs. "The threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine has also raised concerns around supply volatility." Ms Ahern urges people to seek out the cheapest price of fuel. "In the short term we are not expecting to see prices fall, but that's why it's more important than ever to shop around for fuel," she said. "Despite record highs, there are still bargains to be found. "In Port Macquarie, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive petrol station for regular unleaded is currently 20c - that's an $11 saving on just one tank of fuel." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

