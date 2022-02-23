featured, fishing, bream, whiting, salmon, North Beach, Hastings River, Limeburners, mud crabs

In the Hastings River estuary, whiting have picked up a little with some nice fish coming from Limeburners and Pelican Island. Worms and yabbies have both proven effective, as have surface lures on occasions. Flathead numbers also remain consistent through most sections of the Hastings, with the upper reaches again worth prospecting in line with improved clarity. Elsewhere in the estuary, a few blackfish have been extracted from the weed beds in the back channel, with lightly weighted yabbies the method of choice. Bream numbers have been reasonable with the better catches reported from around the canals and Limeburners, with soft plastics and hard bodied lures both successful. The north wall has also been worth a look for mulloway, with the odd nice model about. Whole squid, live mullet and lures have all proven successful. On the crustacean front, Lake Cathie is still worth a look for prawning enthusiasts, although expect to work a little harder in comparison to recent months. Mud crab numbers also remain solid, with anywhere between the highway bridges and Wauchope well worth prospecting with either traps or witches hats. Of the beaches, North Beach has produced a steady stream of tailor albeit mainly in the chopper class, along with a few bream, whiting and the odd salmon. Those fishing evening sessions have been enjoying the better results, although there is plenty of vermin in between the more palatable species. Lighthouse has also been productive for bream and whiting, while the beaches around Laurieton have given up the odd school mulloway. Off the rocks, reasonable numbers of bream have been taken, with Point Plomer and Lighthouse worth a look either after dark, or at first light. Pick of the baits have been either mullet or tailor strips. Tailor remain reasonable in both locations. Blackfish have been reported from around Shelly Beach for anyone interested in floating a bit of cabbage around the washes, while Diamond Head has produced a few nice early season drummer. Offshore, conditions have been frustrating over the past week, with cooler green water in close, and the current still roaring wider out. Mackerel action has been slow in close, but Barries Bay has produced a few cobia. Bottom fishing wider out has been challenging given the current, but there are some nice snapper, pearl perch and flathead when conditions allow. The FAD has also held some nice mahi mahi although it pays to be one of the first boats there.

