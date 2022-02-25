news, latest-news,

Joan Dooley has celebrated her 101st birthday surrounded by friends and staff at Sienna Grange Aged Care Facility in Port Macquarie. Joan was born on February 21, 1921, in Neutral Bay Sydney as the eldest of twins, with Patricia being born second. She also has a younger brother, Milton, who was born in 1926. Joan's father managed the food mail department rooms in Sydney which were found to be obsolete with the depression. Joan's family then moved to Bathurst where she attended school until the family moved to Penrith where she completed intermediate school. They then moved to Burwood where Joan completed high school. After the war, Joan moved to Kempsey where her father worked on the refreshment rooms for the railway. Joan moved out of home at the age of 16 and became a teacher and taught for over 28 years in Casino, Broken Hill, Bathurst and Tamworth. After completing her teaching career in the late 60s, Joan studied business for 12 months in the hopes of running her own store one day. She succeeded in this and opened a children's clothing store. Following the success of this business, Joan opened another store next door - a ladies' clothing store. Joan retired in 1966 and travelled the world with her husband, Alan. Unfortunately, at the age of 77, Joan's twin sister passed away. Joan has spent her retirement travelling around the world and moved to Crescent Head where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Joan also became heavily involved in Quota International, becoming a part of the International board. Some of Joan's memories include being at the YWCA when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1942 and seeing the arches of the Harbour Bridge join up in 1930. Joan now spends her days living at Sienna Grange Aged Care Facility in Port Macquarie. She has made many close friends with other residents and staff members. She travels around the Mid North Coast each Monday, plays bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, and joins her lady's group Secret Women's Business each Friday where they discuss all the latest news and gossip. Joan is also frequently visited by her friends and family members. Joan has one son, Peter, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who call her 'Gi-Gi'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b4de1230-164a-40f3-a3d3-e66b5f5c0d20.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg