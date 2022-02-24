newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hope Shop's volunteer base has eroded by a third over the past two years, prompting the organisation to appeal for more help. "We've gone from about 170 volunteers down to just over 100," one of the Hope Shop managers Christine Cure said. Hope Shop has locations across the region including in Port Macquarie, Lake Cathie and North Haven. Hope Shop aims to elevate the lives of local people who need hope through its welfare services and programs and indirectly by partnering with churches and (government and non-government) welfare organisations. Mrs Cure said the organisation has experienced high absentia due to various circumstances related to coronavirus. People are encouraged to volunteer at the Hope Shop. "We do everything we can to keep people safe in the workplace," Mrs Cure said. "People don't need to be afraid to volunteer." Hope Shop manager Eden McGregor said volunteers are the backbone of the organisation. "Without our volunteers we wouldn't function in the way we do," he said. Mr McGregor said the community's dependence on Hope Shop has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, due to issues including increased cost of living and the housing crisis. According to data released by Everybody's Home, the national campaign to end homelessness, in Port Macquarie, rents have increased by 18.6 per cent and property prices have climbed by 39.8 per cent. Mrs Cure said there are women and children who are living in their cars, while others are struggling to pay up to $600 rent a week for property. Mr McGregor has witnessed the financial impact on families. "We had a phone call from a man who had a five-month-old," he said. "He found himself on his own in a car with the baby. "We were able to find some accommodation for him the next day and delivered him furniture, crockery and essential items. "When he got off the phone his whole demeanor had changed." Mrs Cure said they try and support people in need as much as possible by supplying them with essential items and connecting them with services. Volunteers become part of the Hope Shop family when they join. "Many of our volunteers have been with us for over 10 years," Mrs Cure said. "Their concerns become our concerns. "We care for our volunteers in a holistic way." For more information, or if you would like to volunteer please call 0478 558 079. Opening hours can be found via the organisation's website at www.hopeshop.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

