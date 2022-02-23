newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has welcomed eight new students in the latest intake of its Aboriginal School Based Traineeship Program. The program, named in honour of prominent Aboriginal activist Elsa Dixon, is part of the district's commitment to delivering training for Aboriginal students. The Elsa Dixon Program aims to promote workforce diversity and innovation and better health outcomes for patients. The students have begun their two-year traineeship with the MNCLHD, working in Nursing across all health sites. They will combine on-the-job training with formal TAFE studies where they will be undertaking Certificate III level courses. On completion of their traineeships, the students will have achieved nationally recognised qualifications in their chosen fields, which contributes to their Higher School Certificate. They will also have the opportunity to apply for positions within the local health district. The program works in close collaboration with local secondary schools, the Aboriginal community, State Training Services Office and MNCLHD as well as the Registered Training Provider. MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the District was committed to increasing the representation of Aboriginal employees in all parts of the health sector. "I am pleased to say that many of our Elsa Dixon graduates have gone on to study health-related TAFE or university programs and secured employment within our organisation or more broadly with NSW Health," Mr Dowrick said. "The program is not only an opportunity for those wanting to enter the health workforce, it is also a great chance to improve career pathways for Aboriginal youth on the Mid North Coast."

