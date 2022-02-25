news, latest-news,

It's only taken Richie Roberts five seasons to feel like he's part of the furniture at the Port City Breakers even though he was born and bred in Kempsey. The recently-turned 30-year-old will take over from former coach Dan Kemp when the Group 3 rugby league season kicks off in April. "I've played more senior games with Port than at any other club so it's kind of like my home club," Roberts said. "It's just a great club with great people and it has a great feel. They're pretty committed so it's good." Roberts won titles with the Macleay Valley Mustangs in 2014 and 2019, but in between he was part of the Breakers setup. He then had his first taste of coaching towards the end of last season when an MCL strain brought a premature end to his campaign. Coaching was always something Roberts had an interest in, but the injury fast-tracked the process because he couldn't just "sit around". "I had always thought about coaching and whether it was as captain-coach or just a coach by myself, but then it happened sooner rather than later which is not a bad thing," he said. "I thought it was time to give back and share a bit of my experience with the younger players coming through and I also wanted to test myself. "It will be a new challenge for me." The Breakers have set lofty expectations with Chris Piper (Port Sharks), Luke Sinclair (Wauchope), Dan Dumas and Jake Hazzard (Old Bar) all joining the club after stints elsewhere in 2021. "We've got some good players back with some leadership so we're aiming for a top three finish this year," Roberts said. Port City have scheduled three pre-season trials against Ourimbah (March 19), South Grafton Rebels (April 9) and Woolgoolga (April 23) in Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/f6f99883-ac53-4ce9-9486-92cf5ef8d067.jpg/r2_132_3956_2366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg