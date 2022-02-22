newsletters, editors-pick-list,

We're not done yet. That's the message coming from Kendall Tennis Club after they officially opened their fifth court on February 18. It's the completion of stage five of seven as the club continues to cater for their ever-growing member base which now sits at more than 400. Club president Wendy Hudson said having another court would allow their members to have more time on-court. "Now the kids are starting to be able to play more than one set and some of them are playing four sets now which we couldn't do before," Hudson said. "Our coaching program is growing; before there was a waiting list for coaching, now we've got two coaches and now we have that opportunity to spread out and have group lessons and squads. "We couldn't have that on only two or three courts before." The upgrade of the club started two decades ago before they obtained the land in 2013 with the first court laid in 2015. "It's been seven years so it's not even one court a year, but it is what it is and we're going alright now," Hudson said. "The town's growing and people look at Kendall and think 'why do we need that many courts for?' But they're full." The upgrades have been possible courtesy of the federal government's infrastructure investment program. "Thank you also to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council , NSW Government and the Tennis NSW ATP Cup Legacy Fund and our local legends at the Kendall Community Op shop who have made this big dream come together," Hudson said.

