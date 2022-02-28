news, latest-news,

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community has thrown its support behind a fundraiser to raise over $50,000 for the Port Macquarie Base Hospital's maternity unit. The fundraiser was organised by Physio Collective's Grayce Gerke, Port Macquarie Base Hospital clinical midwife Zita Burt and Bare Birth Story blogger Kirsty Minturn. The funding will deliver 15 co-sleeper cots, eight recliner chairs, six paediatric transition cots, two antenatal examination beds and a hospital grade breast pump to the hospital. "This has changed our maternity ward for generations to come," Bare Birth Story blogger Kirsty Minturn said. "We've been blown away by the support of our community." Ms Gerke said she was motivated to launch the fundraiser after giving birth to her second daughter at the Port Macquarie Base Hospital. She underwent a caesarean section and experienced health issues during recovery. "I had a post partum hemorrhage and was pretty unwell," she said. "I was in a world of pain and I wasn't allowed to get out of bed for 24 hours. "It was when COVID restrictions were in place and my husband wasn't allowed to stay overnight at the hospital. "I had to rely on the midwives, who were already busy, to tend to my daughter because I physically couldn't get to her." However, she believes her recovery would have been very different if she'd had access to a co-sleeper cot. "I just thought we could do something for all birthing mothers to help improve their recovery experience," she said. As a physiotherapist who specialises in women's health, Ms Gerke understands the importance of recovery after birth. "Mothers are up multiple times a night to care for their babies," she said. "These co-sleeper cots will allow mothers to safely reach their babies, without compromising their physical recovery." People can continue to support the fundraiser through purchasing a t'shirt or candle through the website www.physiocollective.com.au/shop Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/25bed188-aadb-4b2f-ae29-8ab1d705a17c.jpg/r0_30_1284_755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg