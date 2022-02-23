newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ryan Williams has experienced both ends of the spectrum in his visits to Port Macquarie over the years. The Nitro Circus superstar will again be centre of attention in the Hastings when the Nitro Circus show rolls into town on March 18. His last trip to Port Macquarie saw him achieve a world-first, but it hasn't always been the success stories which have stood out. "One of the only things I remember about a trip to Port Macquarie is one day I knocked myself out for the first time ever and my mum had to drive down from the Sunshine Coast to pick me up," he said. "But the last time I was there it was a great time and this time will be just as great." Williams said he prefers the smaller shows in regional towns like Port Macquarie when compared to capital city shows. "You're coming to a place that's not Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne," he said. "It's still a beautiful place and there's a lot of people that want to see the show, but these people that see the shows are so stoked to have us in their areas. You see that in the show and the vibe is there (in the crowd) which really uplifts us. "I find the best shows are the shows like Port Macquarie." The 27-year-old wouldn't give away what tricks he would attempt to perform at Regional Stadium, but he did indicate there could be another world record on the agenda. "The crowd is insane and I'm pretty sure I landed a world-first last time, but the last show was amazing and I managed to pull off a new trick so this time around I'm hoping to do the same thing," he said. Williams said the shows and their performances were about highlighting what they had been worked on and then it was calculating the risk. "We're not just daredevils, we are calculated and we're not going 'we're just going to send this and hopefully it works'," he said. "We've done the thing before that trick that's slightly easier 100 times before so we're ready to move onto the bigger trick. "It's about being calculated and going out there and trying to perform how you're meant to." While sometimes things didn't always work out, he knew the risk was worth the reward. "You're willing to risk it," he said. "At these Nitro Circus shows you're not just in front of five of your mates down at the skatepark, you're in front of thousands of people and they're watching you. "If you land the trick, then you get all the glory. The show is the place where we can unleash our newest tricks and see if they work. "I've been stacking some tricks so I can reach into my bag of tricks and see which one's going to work on the night." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/91e08f7e-d10c-431a-b93b-b6db51f375c9.jpg/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg