Key strategic priorities for the Port Macquarie-Hastings will be the focus of a draft blueprint document that will be for consideration by council at its April 2022 meeting. Deputy mayor Adam Roberts put forward a motion at the February 2022 council meeting that will see a project working group established to develop an action plan for the development of the draft blueprint plan. The blueprint will include a number of key priorities for the LGA with a focus on, but not limited to the following: "The intent of this motion is to create a blueprint for the future. We currently have many plans and strategies that are at odds with each other or don't speak with each other, the blueprint will be council's document for the key strategic needs of the community," Cr Roberts said. "The project is in the concept stage, but I hope it will create a future to enhance the quality of life for residents and will assist council moving forward." Mayor Peta Pinson supported the motion: "The region needs a plan and this will ensure that our LGA is as enjoyable as we can make it," she said. Cr Roberts said that if council gets the blueprint right, it will help direct all other plans and strategies of council. "Realistically it is a roadmap for the future," he said. The original motion presented to councillors would have seen the draft document brought back to council at next month's meeting instead of in April, councillor Lisa Intemann raised this issue of such a short timeframe during the meeting. "It is so light on details that it's hard to get behind it. The timeframe is also very short," she said. "I'm appalled at the lack of detail and lack of timing and warning for councillors." Councillor Rachel Sheppard said allowing more time and changing the delivery to the April 2022 council meeting would be more acceptable. Cr Roberts agreed: "This will be incorporated into the original motion to give more time. I will also table my notes so it will be available to the community as well," he said. The motion also included appointing the mayor and deputy mayor to co-chair the project working group with the administrative support of the CEO and council staff and receive and consider the project action plan from the project working group, including estimated cost and timeframes to develop a draft blueprint for Port Macquarie-Hastings. The motion was carried, with councillors Sharon Griffiths, Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac, Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Rachel Sheppard and Josh Slade voting for and councillor Lauren Edwards voting against. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

