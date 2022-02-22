newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Macquarie Community Aquatic Centre Committee (CACC) says the community is ready for action for the new aquatic facility in Port Macquarie. Greg Freeman is a spokesperson for the CACC and believes the project is an opportunity for the new Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to support important community infrastructure. "This will be one of the largest infrastructure projects council has embarked on," he said. "The consultant estimated approximately $60 million. "We hope council maintains the momentum and they look for innovative ways to fund the project." In June, 2021 community consultation was carried out by council's project team and the CACC. It found the community was supportive of the addition of an indoor 25 metre heated pool and some adjustments to the general layout of the facility. The preferred facility option also includes an outdoor 50-metre pool, 20 metre indoor program pool, outdoor water play, outdoor slides, cafe, gym/fitness area, program rooms and outdoor recreation areas for mixed use. The new council will be informed about the project in March. A report will then be prepared for the April ordinary council meeting to update the community on the direction of the aquatic centre. Mr Freeman said about 175,000 people use the pool each year, but by 2030 that number is predicted to reach 400,000. "When you look at population growth, the business case and the potential for older and younger people, it has huge benefit." Mr Freeman said council is listening to the community after extensive feedback was received about the design. He said the committee welcomes feedback about the inclusion of design elements to benefit groups associated with diving and water polo. According to the council website, 2024 has been flagged for construction of the aquatic facility, but that date is dependent on funding. The council reconfirmed Macquarie Park as the preferred site for a new aquatic centre in September 2019. For more information about the new aquatic facility please visit council's website. People can give feedback to the CACC via the Pool for Port Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/7c36730b-da52-4838-ab29-9f9d5de269da.jpg/r0_168_4032_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg