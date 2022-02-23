comment, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, deputy mayor Adam Roberts, Blueprint Action Plan, Project Working Group

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council convened for its first ordinary meeting of the year last week to discuss a range of topics that will play a critical role in our community. The late-night finish to the meeting was testament to the importance our new council is placing on the best interests of the community. In no less than six hours the agenda was finalised with a number of key motions and items of interest endorsed. Council resolved to immediately establish a Project Working Group to develop an action plan for a draft blueprint for Port Macquarie-Hastings. The blueprint will include consideration of the key strategic priorities for our local government area, with a focus on roads; traffic management and delivery; affordable housing; housing affordability - among a host of other areas of priority. The Blueprint Action Plan will be tabled for consideration by council at its April 2022, ordinary meeting. Councillors also considered a number of items around best practice management for Lake Cathie. The mayor and I are tasked with seeking meetings with the relevant state government ministers responsible for lands and the environment, to put a case for a permanent opening of Lake Cathie. The Lake Cathie lagoon and broader estuarine systems' health and functionality has been an issue that has caused quite some grief to our community over the last few years in particular. Rather than kick it down the road, council resolved to take a more proactive approach in tackling some of the key issues preventing a more healthy, visually appealing and useable lake system for our community to enjoy. This month's meeting agenda saw the dissolution of a number of council committees to make way for a future, more effective and efficient approach to decision-making. I genuinely thank the outgoing committee members affected by this decision for their valuable input over the life of their committee; and I do look forward to the conversations we'll have on what working groups we as a council may establish in the future. I moved a motion asking the chief executive officer to work up some financial modelling scenarios that consider a rate freeze for the next three years. This item did find a majority support in the chamber. Councillors will now take a look at some modelling to see what impact, if any, a rate freeze may have on council's operations before broaching the topic with the broader community for their feedback on the idea. Councillors will convene at the new time of 10am, on Thursday, March 17, at Wauchope Showgrounds for the next ordinary meeting. We hope to see you there.

