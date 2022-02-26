news, latest-news,

Simon Thodey and his partner Pim Allison are passionate about the environment. The couple is working to establish a sustainable farm on the Innes View ridge of the Comboyne plateau, after moving to Australia from the UK. "It's been a major project for us," Simon said. The farm employs up to 14 staff, including international workers. Over the past two years 5000 avocado trees, as well as 5000 tamarillo trees have been planted on the property. The farm has established a renewable style of generating power and sourcing water to sustain its produce. Simon explained the farm's location has made it difficult for traditional modes of power to be installed. "It has the most beautiful view but it's located right at the end of the road," he said. "We don't have access to three phase power through power lines and it would cost a lot to get the lines extended to here." Simon said they decided to create the farm in a sustainable manner. "We've got three main dams to source water from," he said. "We rely on the water sources situated on our farm and we're not taking it from anywhere else." The farm is powered by an off-grid solar system. "We've got panels on each of our main transfer pumps," he said. The pumps deliver water to the farm's main water tank. The tank water is then transferred to the farm's reticulation system, where majority of the process is carried out by gravity. Pim is a Professor of Archeology and works in the UK at a university. Simon has spent majority of his life working in offices. However, Simon and Pim have family members who have experience with farm life and they've also connected with other farmers in Comboyne. "People around here have been fantastic," Simon said. In 2021, Australian farmers reported experiencing an avocado glut, where some farms weren't able to break an even profit, due to the cheap price of avocados being sold at the shops. However, Simon said they're prepared to ride the ebbs and flows of farm life. "The horse has bolted because we've already put the trees in the ground," he said. "I think the major shopping centres haven't been favouring Australian producers. "We don't know what the numbers are going to be at the moment." The couple decided to diversify the farm, by producing other fruit and raising cattle. Simon said he's enjoying the beauty of Comboyne. "The flora, fauna and the close-knot community is just amazing," he said.

