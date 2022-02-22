newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will look at potentially freezing Ordinary and Special Rates at the 2021-2022 level for the 2022-2023 financial year. Deputy mayor Adam Roberts put forward the motion at the February 2022 council meeting which includes requesting the CEO to prepare a draft Operational Plan for the 2022-2023 financial year with the potential rate freeze included. A report to council addressing how the financial impact of the potential rate freeze might be mitigated will also be requested of the CEO. "This is a technical notice of motion. We're not making the decision on freezing rates tonight, but that the CEO prepare a draft plan for us before we make the decision to freeze rates," Cr Roberts said. "We are stepping through the process of going down that track. "The community needs an opportunity to review this and that's why we should put in operational plan." Cr Roberts said he suggests that council looks at freezing rates while acknowledging the cash reserves council has. Mayor Peta Pinson spoke for the motion and said freezing rates would be a weight off resident's shoulders. "The community has been through so much over the last three years," she said. "That is still having financial impacts on our residents and it's up to this council to be bold." Councillor Lisa Intemann put forward an amendment highlighting the financial impacts a rate freeze would have on council. "I understand a rate freeze is appealing and agree that people are doing it hard, but so is council," she said. "Our rates here are very reasonable in comparison to other councils." Cr Roberts spoke against the amendment and said what he was asking for in the original motion is for councillors to see modelling of a rate freeze going forward. "The intent here is that we do find some efficiencies to offset anything that we decide not to take off the community," he said. "My intent is to go through the process and to have a look at this whole subject in some detail." Following the amendment put forward by Cr Intemann being lost, councillors moved the original motion with councillors Sharon Griffiths, Nik Lipovac, Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Rachel Sheppard and Josh Slade voting in favour and councillors Lauren Edwards and Lisa Intemann against.

