Two teenagers from Port Macquarie were quick to act at Cronulla on Friday (February 18) when they spotted a surfer in trouble in the water. Ted Strong and Will Pamplin, aged 15 and 16, had spent the day, February 18, travelling to the 2022 Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open at Elouera. Ted from Wauchope Bonny Hills surf club and Will from Port Macquarie surf club are part of the Port Macquarie under 18 surfboat team. They were the youngest competitors at the event. The pair were standing on higher ground at the beach checking out the surf just before 2.30pm when they spotted a surfer face down and motionless in the water. The teens managed to get the man on his surfboard and bring him to the shore. The surfer, aged in his 50s, had suffered a cardiac arrest. NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene. Six paramedic road crews and the Toll Rescue helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor and a Critical Care Paramedic on board were dispatched to the scene. Two off duty paramedics and lifesavers treated the man before NSW Ambulance crews arrived. He was placed in an induced coma and taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition. "When we arrived this patient had already been pulled from the water by members of the public and CPR was being performed on the shore," NSW Ambulance Inspector Stanley Harrold said. "It was extremely fortunate two off duty paramedics were at the beach at the time of this incident, their quick actions alongside surf life savers undoubtedly improved this man's chances of survival." Ted's father Glyn Strong said when it came to act, the boys did not hesitate. "You could not get two better examples of the role and importance of surf lifesaving in Australia," he said. "These boys spent their childhood attending Nippers, training to be able to save lives if necessary at the beach. They became cadets patrolling beaches over the last season for the first time."

