People living and working in disability-funded residential settings will start to receive free Rapid Antigen Tests from this week to help prevent their exposure to COVID-19. The distribution of tests would assist some of the most vulnerable members of the community and their support workers. This is a great initiative as it will help ensure that people with disability can be supported safely at home, and reduce the risk of infections spreading as well as the potential for hospital admission. This distribution of testing kits underpins the NSW government's priority of protecting the most vulnerable people while the pandemic continues to be a risk. The kits will be distributed to disability service providers by staff in NSWLHD. Protecting people with disability is important because they can often be at greater risk of developing more serious illness if they become infected. This initiative supplements the rollout of Rapid Antigen Tests to NDIS participants by the Commonwealth government, which holds the primary responsibility for supporting the disability sector. People with disability can also purchase testing kits using their NDIS plan funding or access their free allocation from community pharmacies available for those who hold Commonwealth Health Care or Concession Cards. Apply now for small business support program Local small businesses that experienced a downturn over summer can now apply for a state support payment of up to $5000 per week through Service NSW. The Small Business Support Program will provide cashflow assistance to help local businesses get through the current COVID-19 outbreak and keep workers employed. The payment for employing businesses will cover up to 20 per cent of weekly payroll, up to a maximum of $5000 per week. Eligible non-employing businesses, such as sole traders, will receive $500 per week. For more information on the support program, please visit: service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/2022-small-business-support-program

