The first Ordinary Council Meeting of the newly elected Port Macquarie-Hastings Council stretched long into the night, with councillors debating agenda items until the early hours of Thursday (February 17) morning. The meeting lasted six-and-a half-hours and ended after midnight. But, one of the agenda items councillors discussed and moved at the meeting is going to change all of that. A motion moved by mayor Peta Pinson will see council meeting dates for the remainder of the year changed to the third Thursday of each month. Meetings will also take place at 10am instead of 5.30pm, with public forum matters to be heard as part of the council meeting. "Having our meetings during the day will make the chamber more appealing and allow the public to see what it is that we're doing," Cr Pinson said. "It's also my vision to have school students invited into the chamber to see the debate occur and the politics behind council meetings." Meeting dates for the remainder of 2022 will be held at 10am on the following dates: "We need our community to engage and I think the daytime is more appealing for people," Cr Pinson said. Deputy mayor Adam Roberts said changing the meetings from the evening to during the day will help with the decision making process. "I think it is really important that when we have the opportunity to debate such big issues that councillors and staff are in the best state of mind to do that," he said. "I think our best decisions are made when when we are more coherent." Following a short discussion, the motion was moved unanimously by the councillors. "This is just going to be opening the chamber up to our community where more people can participate," Cr Pinson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/2a6dbbe8-e8b7-4805-9588-a86517e9d5b0.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg