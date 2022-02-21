news, latest-news,

Vulnerable communities on the Mid North Coast will benefit from a funding boost of $52 million over four years to critical free legal services. This funding is provided through the Commonwealth Legal Assistance Partnership Agreement 2020-25 and distributed through the NSW Government. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the investment will boost support for those seeking help from the Mid North Coast Community Legal Centre. "This funding boost of $266,000 per annum will ensure locals who are doing it tough have access to legal support when they need it." "The Mid North Coast Community Legal Centre provides vital legal help to the our community and I'm pleased that this additional support will enable its dedicated lawyers to deliver much needed legal help to those who can least afford it," Mrs Williams said. Pat Conaghan Federal Member for Cowper welcomed the news that Commonwealth Funding had been directed to a service so essential to the Mid North Coast community. "As a police officer of twelve years and lawyer of eighteen, I know first-hand how critical services like the Mid North Coast Community Legal Centre are to the regions they serve. Seeing this much needed funding reach those most in need in our local community is fantastic, and I'd like to thank both Leslie and the Attorney General for making sure this happened," he said. Attorney General Mark Speakman thanked local lawyers and staff for their contribution to the legal help sector. "The dedicated lawyers and staff from our legal assistance sector provide an invaluable contribution by delivering much needed help to disadvantaged communities where many people are feeling the impact of COVID-19," Mr Speakman said. The Mid North Coast Community Legal centre is one of fourteen successful applications selected as part of a rigorous panel assessment. This $52 million investment is in addition to the total of $43 million already allocated to Legal Aid NSW and Western NSW Community Legal Centre as part of the extra $95 million funding program.

