A Hastings sporting club looks set to be thousands of dollars out of pocket after a weekend act of vandalism at Wauchope. In the early hours of Saturday morning the Andrews Park covers which had been put down to protect the pitch from overnight rain were cut in half. Vandals then rolled up the cut half and left it next to the wicket square which ensured the pitch was soaked and forced the Hastings River District Cricket Association to transfer the second grade fixture. Wauchope RSL Cricket Club president Bradley Baxter said it wasn't the first time the facility had been attacked by vandals and now they would like some action to be taken. "We would like the council to possibly mount security cameras," he said. "This isn't the first vandalised attack on Andrews that has caused financial hardship on not only the cricket club but the rugby club as well." It has been a disrupted and difficult past three seasons for many sporting clubs - most of which are run by volunteers. "We were impacted by fires during the Black Summer, our season has been significantly affected by COVID like many other sports, and Andrews Park was flooded in March 2021 which destroyed our training equipment, ball machine and damaged our curating machines," Mr Baxter said. The club believes the weekend attack was likely to have been done by a group. "It's hard to tell, but it takes more than one person to roll half a cover up and move it to the edge of the pitch," Mr Baxter said. "If anyone locally has any information on who may be responsible for the damage, please let the Wauchope police know." Andrews Park could now be out of action for the remainder of the cricket season with the pitch now unable to be covered from any rain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/e1bdbf5e-6191-43ac-9474-a7fb77170ae0.JPG/r6_0_2160_1217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg