Man dies following motorcycle crash at Lake Innes

A motorcycle rider has died after a single-vehicle crash near Port Macquarie yesterday (February 19). About 4pm on Saturday (February 19), emergency services attended the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Ryans Road, Lake Innes - about 10km south of Port Macquarie - following reports a motorcyclist had crashed into a roadwork sign. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 51-year-old man at the scene before taking him to Port Macquarie Base Hospital, but he died a short time later. Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

