Macquarie Hotel made it four-straight Beechwood Sevens titles when they accounted for Beechwood by 30 runs in the final of the annual tournament on Sunday. It was captain Josh Hyde's fifth competition win in a row after he led St Andrews to a grand final win in 2018. Hyde admitted the Macca didn't have a secret formula to their success other than simply enjoying their cricket. "Our club has a good culture of competing ... it's not really about winning," he said. "We have fun, but if you've got a winning culture you know that if 'I don't get runs someone else will', but we do have some good young players. "It's easy to enjoy your cricket when you're making the final all the time and you're out there all day." He said the grand final win followed up the club's May Kelly Cup twenty20 win last month and the Beechwood tournament was always an enjoyable one. "Beechwood are doing a good thing out there. The last three or four years it's been all about raising money for their club, so whatever they're doing is working and hopefully they can progress into first grade and really test themselves. "What they do out there works." Beechwood duo Jak Dobbyns (player of the day) and Kahlan Duncan (catch of the day) along with Macquarie Hotel pair Jabyn Beddoes (young player of the day) and Umar Younes (bowler of the day) won the annual awards. "Umar was really good; he took 5-20 off his six overs and Jabyn is a young bloke on the rise who isn't scared to play his shots," Hyde said. "It's probably the best year I've been involved with the club. 90 percent of the boys are committed. Everyone's on the same page."

