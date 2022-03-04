news, latest-news, Normie Rowe, Dinah Lee, Jade Hurley, Glasshouse Port Macquarie, Wintersun, Max Merritt

Most 75-year-olds are living the good life in retirement. But performers don't seem to ever want to quit working. In March, three stand-out singers from the '60s - former King of Pop Normie Rowe, mod queen Dinah Lee and the prince of rock 'n' roll Jade Hurley - bring their seasoned stage skills and multiple hits to the Glasshouse Port Macquarie stage. With a combined age of more than 230 years, it begs the question - where do they get the energy? "I think the only thing in life you can change is your attitude," says Rowe. "I really love doing what I do for a living for a start. I really do enjoy meeting the people after the show; I love to travel and go to other places." Although the National Service put paid to his soaring career for a time, Rowe says he learnt one thing in the Australian Army that has served him well to this day. "Every morning I wake up and the first thing I do is make my bed. I've done that since the army. "Then I make myself do a minimum of one thing a day. At the end of the day I check to make sure it's done. By the end of the year, I've done at least 365 things." Rowe says "it's not the destination it's the journey" that makes you keep on going. The versatile performer looks forward to returning to the Glasshouse. "That's a fantastic venue. I was there for Wintersun festival. I loved working there, the staff was so accommodating." Proving retirement is not in his vocabulary, Rowe, who lives on the Gold Coast, performed in Melbourne twice in the last few weeks. "I've been very lucky during the pandemic, every now and then I would get a call. "I went to Shark Bay for the anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Sydney. Then I had two shows sold out with Johnny Young when Mark McGowan closed the borders. "So I set myself up in the loungeroom with my guitar, the band was 3000 kilometres away and technology brought us together on a big screen and the audience loved it. The three legends of Australian entertainment have performed the show they are bringing to Port Macquarie about 10 or 11 times, says Rowe. "We did it at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle 18 months ago and then in South East Queensland. We can polish it up again during soundcheck." There's no stopping the trio after that either. "After we finish this run, we head up in April to central Queensland. "Our industry has been devastated by the pandemic. This tour we've been halted by COVID a number of times." Rowe says it's not just the performers who have been doing it tough. "It's especially difficult for the promoter. He's done all the advertising and paid for it, then the show has to be cancelled." As he headed off to his gym session, Rowe encouraged fans to come to the show. "You'll have the best fun you're going to have sitting down. It's a couple of hours of wonderful memories that will have you smiling and saying 'yes I remember that'. "We do all of the hits - Jade has rock 'n' roll covered; Dinah does Don't you know Kokomo and Reet Petit plus she does a wonderful tribute to Max Merritt. "And I'll do all my hits - about eight or 10 of them. You might even see me styling in my Maui Jim glasses." 3 Legends in Concert, March 25, 8pm.

