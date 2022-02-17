3 Things to look for in an expert shopify developer

This article is in partnership with White Peak Digital.
If you're launching your e-commerce business, then make your platform choice wisely. The e-commerce platform you select can make a big difference bringing you more traffic, customers, and sales.
Recently, one platform that has become popular among entrepreneurs is Shopify for all the right reasons. Studies show that:
- Shopify powers over one million websites worldwide
- The global economy earned approximately $183 billion via Shopify between 2016 and 2018.
These statistics show that Shopify is a profitable platform and can power your business to greater success if you use it the right way. This is where expert Shopify developers can help. Work with a professional and seasoned Shopify developer to leverage the platform to your business success.
Though there are many self-proclaimed expert developers, it is important to sift through your options wisely to find the best one. Here are the top three things to look for in a Shopify expert developer. Take a look:
1. Experience
It's said that experience is second to none, and we couldn't agree more. Hence, always opt for a company that offers an experienced team of Shopify developers.
Experience is crucial in this area because only a seasoned professional knows the inner mechanics and workings of the Shopify platform. This means they can easily tap specific features and the system altogether to enhance the functional capabilities of your Shopify store, boosting sales and performance.
Moreover, only an experienced developer can fully understand Shopify APIs. They can use APIs to your business advantage, helping you customise shopping experiences and transform a simple site into a highly-functional e-commerce store.
2. Excellent communication skills
The next thing to consider before you hire a Shopify developer is to understand how they communicate with customers. Shortlist a developer that offers excellent communication services.
This is because communication is key in every successful project. An expert developer will always make sure that the communication between them and their clients is seamless.
This is beneficial both ways. Not only does it help keep the client informed and updated about the status of the project, but it also helps the developer get immediate feedback from the client, ensuring complete satisfaction. Furthermore, it also helps set milestones and create a timeline.
3. An impressive skill-set
Apart from the in-depth knowledge of the platform, the Shopify developer should also have an unmatched and impressive skill-set. Therefore, before hiring them for your project, make sure that they are well-versed with programming skills, API integration, app development, database technologies, and Shopify migration execution skills.
Shopify migration may be at some point needed to migrate the date from the source store to your Shopify store. Besides this, profound knowledge of database technologies is needed for the storage and management of store information.
In other words, when you hire a highly-skilled Shopify developer, you can rest assured that they will help you lead the expected path towards your desired goals.
Therefore, keep these top three things in consideration to shortlist the developers and select the best one for your business. Good Luck!