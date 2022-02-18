news, latest-news,

Macquarie Hotel will aim for their fourth-straight Beechwood Sevens title at Beechwood Oval on Sunday. The 26th edition of the annual event will see Macquarie battle Wauchope, Port City Leagues, Port Pirates, Beechwood, BDM Constructions and Comboyne/Kendall. Macquarie defeated Beechwood off the final ball in last year's final with event director Darren McCudden saying it promised to be an entertaining day out. "It's the best of the best and we're looking forward to the T20 finalists Macquarie and Beechwood being hard to beat," he said. "They've fought it out for the last three years and there is a youthful Port Pirates side coming through now who are learning what sevens is about." Macquarie Hotel duo Josh Hyde and Matt Lill are looking for a fifth-straight title. "They played for a St Andrews side the year before Macquarie started their four-straight wins," McCudden said. First match is at 8.30am with the final around 4.30pm. "It's non-stop entertainment all day and the ground is in the best condition it's ever been in with the iconic beige pitch," McCudden said. There will be a barbecue breakfast and full canteen facilities available.

