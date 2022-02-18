news, latest-news,

The last couple of years have proven to Kayle Enfield that if he wants to chase a spot on the men's professional surfing tour, there are no shortcuts. Enfield will compete in his first open-age event at the Great Lakes Pro next Tuesday (February 22) in Forster where it could provide an insight into how much work still needs to be done. The 17-year-old admits recent years have been a challenge as he juggles work, school and growing up. "It's definitely shown me there's a lot to sacrifice and a lot to work hard for if you want to make it as a professional surfer," Enfield said. But he's just going there to enjoy it without any expectations. "I've definitely got goals to try and get close to a win in the next few years in one of these smaller (Qualifying Series) events which will then boost my ratings and points," he said. "Hopefully that can give me more confidence to try and match it with the big boys. It will go a long way to getting comfortable in the situation of surfing against the best Australian surfers we have." Most importantly the year 12 student is not expecting anything "too much" at Forster, but his form has been good. Enfield won the local Port Macquarie Boardriders competition last weekend which has provided him with plenty of confidence. It might also have provided him with the blueprint for success. "I was so focused on getting good waves and sticking to the process which allowed me to do my best surfing," he said. "If I can stick to that process, I'll get through a few heats next week and have fun with it." He also knows the judging will be more intense at an open-age event compared to a local or junior one. "The judging is much stricter but I think I'm ready and only time will tell whether or not I am good enough or whether I can take that next step." What else is happening in news, sport? Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/08ba8f51-0ea0-4fbb-92e8-9fe01ba7dbc1.JPG/r0_474_1918_1558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg