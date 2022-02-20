newsletters, editors-pick-list, shark, Port Macquarie Museum, RSL Sub-branch, Port Macquarie RSL Ladies' Auxiliary, Lady Woodward Cup, Flynns Beach, Lake Cathie, Town Beach

Heavy seas took toll In common with all parts of the coastline north from Port Macquarie, local beaches felt the effects of heavy seas over the past two weeks. Biggest single calamity is the huge bank of sand which has completely closed off Lake Cathie from the sea. The one exception to damage is Town Beach, where shifting sands completely cover the rocks that generally protrude in the bathing area. As well as washing away sand - at Flynns Beach in particular - the seas dumped heaps of cunjevoi on shore. Council workmen took truckloads away from Town and Flynns beaches, but had to bury it on Oxley Beach. A change of wind and sea current could restore Flynns Beach as quickly as it was devastated. Waves had washed up to the retaining wall which surf club members set up with poles cut from Belbowries. Shark warning Experts are still arguing - was it a vicious mako (or blue pointer) shark, or just a killer of the whaler family that the Denning boys landed at lunchtime on Tuesday, from Port Macquarie's southern breakwall? The seven-footer caught on Tuesday would have little trouble taking a leg in one bite. John Denning, his brother Bill, and Glen Heaney were fishing for sharks recently with only smashed up gear to testify to their efforts. John made the strike using 901b. breaking strain line, and a 21b. blackfish for bait. The presence of the sharks is a timely warning for those who completely disregard them by surfing close to the river mouth. RSL Auxiliary best in state A reassessment, by state headquarters, of an annual award for high achievement in 1970, means that Port Macquarie RSL Ladies' Auxiliary is now proclaimed the leading auxiliary in New South Wales and the winner of the Lady Woodward Cup. The reassessment is particularly gratifying as the Port Macquarie RSL Sub-branch has already been acknowledged as the best in country NSW for 1970. The announcement of the award was received with great acclaim on Monday night at the annual meeting. Addressing members the retiring president, Mrs Vera Jackson, said: "As the result of negotiations between our RSL Sub-branch and the State Council of the RSL, it has been officially announced that the award of the coveted Lady Woodward Cup for 1970, has unreservedly been given to Port Macquarie". It was inadvertently given to Queanbeyan RSL Women's Auxiliary initially. "All members of the local organisation are appreciative of the co-operation given by the sub-branch in negotiations which have satisfactorily resolved a most unfortunate matter."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/2a7cbfcb-09bd-40da-939a-f8172df47021.jpg/r71_51_1556_890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg