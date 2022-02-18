featured, fishing, Limeburners, bream, whiting, flathead, Hastings River, Port Macquarie, Lake Cathie

It looks like the Mid-North Coast is in for a bit of stable weather with the forecast for this weekend looking terrific. In the estuary, despite the Hastings River still having a fair degree of colour, whiting numbers have picked up with good reports coming from Limeburners and around Pelican Island. Mulloway numbers have also picked up, with both the coal wall and north breakwall worth a look. Lures, live baits and whole squid have all seen success. These same locations have also been fishing quite well for bream, with mullet strips again seeing terrific results. On the flathead front, the Hastings continues to fish consistently although the better reports of late have come from downstream of Hibbard. Pilchards and whitebait have worked well as have most lure profiles. The lower section of Lake Cathie is also holding terrific numbers of well-conditioned flatties and whiting. The water level of Lake Cathie remains about 1.66m AHD and to date council is happy to monitor the situation. This stems from acid sulphate concerns, and the potential for a significant iron floc event, which is likely when the water levels drop significantly. Meanwhile, the system remains healthy and prawning enthusiasts can enjoy another dark chasing those tasty crustaceans. Off the beaches, Lighthouse has held a few tailor with the odd fish well above a kilogram. Some nice bream and whiting have also been taken at Lighthouse and North beaches. Mulloway numbers have been a little subdued but we have good tides and lunar conditions for a bit of evening prospecting. Off the rocks, tailor numbers have been consistent with Point Plomer and Lighthouse worth a look. Diamond Head and Crowdy have also produced a few late, or early season, drummer and the odd groper. For land-based game look to Hat Head for Spanish mackerel or cobia. With the waters close-in quite warm already, hopefully reasonable numbers of longtail tuna turn up in the not too distant future. Offshore, we may be entering a more stable period weather-wise which is certainly welcome. Most action has been centred on the inshore pelagics with some terrific Spanish mackerel and cobia about. While Barries Bay has been a focal location, don't overlook the reefs in front of, and just south of, Port. Mackerel in particular do inhabit these reefs, and the shark problem is nowhere near as bad. Wider out, a few mixed reef fish have been on offer, while the FAD is worth visiting for mahi mahi.

