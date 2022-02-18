news, latest-news,

While marking their success over the recent months, independent Port Macquarie craft brewers Wicked Elf haven't forgotten the support of the community. Head Brewer and manager of Wicked Elf Ryan Nilsson-Linne said the business plans to help those who have been stepping up to help others by paying it forward. "We know it's been a tough few years for everyone and not just ourselves, and you can't get through these moments without all those people out there doing good things in the community and making a difference, great or small," he said. "It's shown us that if we can all do our bit, no matter how small, the community as a whole can get back on its feet faster than most." Mr Nilsson-Linne said its because of the support the community has shown his family that he decided to help others. "To show our thanks for all the support we've been given, both the business and individually, we want to now pay it forward to help those in need, doing our bit to help pick things up for those groups out there that are making a difference," he said. "This is an opportunity for all of us to acknowledge those good things that have been made possible through the efforts of others." Wicked Elf are planning to open their space up to sporting clubs helping to keep people connected, local health workers, mental health services or volunteer organisations to help in spreading the groups' message, provide a space for networking and help with fundraising. "Money from every schooner poured over that weekend would also be going towards the group," Mr Nilsson-Linne said. "We have a few community organisations, charities and sporting groups that are close to our hearts, namely our local Rural Fire Service, Port Macquarie Surf Museum, Self-Seen and the Macquarie Hotel Cricket Club. We want to celebrate everything they have done for us." Wicked Elf will kick off the first of their paying it forward events in the first week of March with the Self-Seen group. Self-Seen is a non-for-profit organisation established in 2020 aiming to change the way the community and individuals show up for mental health. They are a community-based group that promotes self-love and self- empowerment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/97f17688-8733-42c4-a6c6-4a4ff34012ac.jpg/r0_49_960_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg