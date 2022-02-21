newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Macquarie community will once again come together to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness against bias and take action for gender equality at the local International Women's Day event on Tuesday, March 8. Keynote speaker Elizabeth Broderick will join via video to share her learnings from her time as Australia's longest serving Sex Discrimination Commissioner and provide insights from her numerous reviews into Australian workplace cultures. The breakfast event at Panthers will also feature a panel discussion on this year's theme, Break the Bias, featuring local businesswomen succeeding in non-traditional fields: Emillie LaPointe of Pointe Engineering, Shiree Bennet of Bennetts Steel and Sarah Yuen of Birdon, emceed by local entrepreneur Stacey Morgan. Tickets are now on sale at hbwn.com.au/events for the popular annual event hosted by the Hastings Business Women's Network (HWBN), Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams MP and the International Women's' Day Committee. HBWN President Kelly King said the event would be offered as a hybrid event for the first time, providing an opportunity for guests to attend either in person or online. "Our capacity is limited due to COVID restrictions and tickets are selling fast. For those who miss out on a breakfast ticket or anyone who is in isolation or unable to attend, you can purchase a ticket to take part in the virtual event which will be livestreamed from Panthers," she said. "Our breakfast events are always a sell-out so this will allow more people in our community to join in this important conversation about gender equality from the comfort of their own home." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the #BreakTheBias theme called on men and women to challenge gender stereotypes and inequality. "Like the amazing women who will take the stage at this year's event, we can all work towards a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated," she said. The annual event has raised over $140,000 for Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services in its 12 year history. Donations can be made at iwd-liberty.raisely.com/ The event is proudly supported by Platinum Sponsors Focus Magazine and Regional Australia Bank, Gold Sponsors Bennetts Steel and Just Better Care, Silver Sponsors Men at Work and Venue Sponsor Panthers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/5acd6742-a66f-4a05-b97b-3d91a376aaa5.jpg/r0_130_1000_695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg