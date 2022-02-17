news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents who live on a quiet residential street have been left feeling devastated after a spate of break-ins which saw their houses targeted in the middle of the night. Commodore Crescent resident Tony Koch said it was unsettling to know someone had attempted to gain access to his private property. Mr Koch's property was damaged but he believes the offenders didn't enter his property. "It's such a horrible feeling," he said. "You think 'how dare you try and get into my house?'." Another resident, Joan Charters said her neighbour alerted her to the break-ins and came to check on her. "She asked if I was ok and I replied that I was," she said. However, Joan later discovered that someone had broken into her property and stolen money from her purse. "I rang the police and told them that," she said. "When I went to bed that night, I realised they had been right through the house and into my bedroom." Commodore Crescent resident Robyn Morgan said she's become more vigilant since the break-ins which impacted her neighbours. She always makes sure she locks her house, including windows before she goes to sleep. "It's awful to think you have to live like that, especially in a place like Port Macquarie," she said. Robyn said she's feeling on edge, knowing the break-ins have impacted so many residents in the area. Port Macquarie Police was contacted about the investigation into the break-ins, however they did not respond prior to the article being published. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/f927a966-11fe-474a-b63c-d9d9a41bde03.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg