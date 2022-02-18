featured,

Cejay Graham will hope to complete the trifecta of winners for dad Peter when she saddles up on Gold Card in the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifier at Taree on Sunday. The father-daughter combination have already had success with the three-year-old gelding and want it to continue so they can have a crack at $500,000 at Randwick on April 2. "I rode my first winner for dad on this horse and my second winner for dad on this horse so to go three and to get a shot at the big race in Sydney would definitely be a dream come true and such a big thrill for our family," Cejay said. "We're just so proud of dad stepping into a training career because it's never easy and he's done a tremendous job." Gold Card has had four starts for two wins and a third, but Cejay attributes the education he has received since arriving at the Graham stables as the key. "He didn't know how to be a racehorse before he came to us and dad's educated him and taught him all he knows," she said. While a top two finish at Bushland Drive Racecourse will be enough to book their ticket to Randwick, the focus remains on being first past the post. "We're there to win; we've got the horse ready to win so as long as everything falls into place after that," Cejay said. "There's lots of good horses in the race, but we think our horse is up there with them and I'm sure he'll be there striking late." Peter is still riding trackwork, but the future appears to be in training as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury almost two years ago. It provided him with the first taste of what it means to be a trainer although there will be differing levels of nerves come race day with the three-year-old gelding considered by many to be an outsider. Then you throw in the family connection. "I don't think there's any extra pressure for Cejay because she puts a bit of pressure on herself, but her last couple of rides on him have been beauties," Peter said. "I know how (racing) works - you can't pick them up and carry them. If he's not good enough, he's not good enough but I know she'll be trying. "We just need a little bit of luck. The racing game is full of luck." Should the former leading jockey defy the odds and train a Country Championships winner it will go down as one of his greatest achievements in a career that stretches nearly three and a half decades. "Winning a country championship title is huge - they're worth half a million dollars - but he'll probably be one of the roughies in the heat," Peter said. "He's got to run first or second in the heat so I'm not really worried about that unless he qualifies. "If he doesn't run first or second he doesn't qualify, but he's had four starts ... this will be his fifth. He's realistically ready to have a little bit of a break." The leading Mid North Coast jockey for decades is thrilled to "just get in a heat and then we'll see what happens." He might have ridden more than 2000 winners over a 35-year career as a jockey, but his greatest achievement could still be to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/fbb500c2-e237-469f-b685-7d8a19cbfe7b.JPG/r1_0_2532_1430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg